Senior Men breakfast tournament results

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Brisk temperatures, clear blue skies, a team scramble format, and stellar play produced low scores in the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club Breakfast Tournament, Feb. 21.

Fifty-five golfers, divided by handicaps into three flights, competed on RM's South Course.

The results:

First Flight: lst, net score of 56 -- John Compton, Steve Buck, Bob Crum, and Dennis Martel. 2nd, also net 56 -- Larry Lacasse, John Cassell, Scott Bjorkquist, and Eric Dutton.

Second Flight: 1st, net of 57 -- Mike Himmelmann, Bill Armstrong, Panom Tongtuntai, and Rick Randall. 2nd, net 58 -- Phil Swimley, Don Craig, Terry O'Malley, and Ron Conway.

Third Flight: 1st, net of 55 -- Jack Crawford, Bob Lutz, Dale Rutherford, and Jim Lunsford. 2nd, net 57 -- Larry McLean, Jim Moore, John Raggio, Norm Price.

Closest to the pin on Par 3s: John Cassell, Ken Poole, Dennis Locke, and Bob Pritchard.

Seniors President Mike Czerkies reminds all RMCC golfing members 55 and over that the club's signature event, this year's 30th Annual Invitational Tournament, is set for June 6, 7 and 8. Now's the time to invite your partner and submit your entry for the highlight tournament of the year.

For info: Bob Irelan, Rancho Murieta, 354-3810.