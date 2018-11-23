Senior Men compete in annual Turkey Shoot

Posted by Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Club

Eighty-nine members of the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club – a recent record high – competed in the annual Turkey Shoot Nov. 14.

Instead of a pre-arranged tournament format, each foursome was given two $20 and two $10 Raley's/Bel Air/Nob Hill/Murieta Market gift cards. It was left to each group to determine its own match format or, simply, to play and divide the total value.

Players did compete for closest to the pin honors on the South Course's four par 3s. Winners were: Doug Ruley, Don Craig, Bob Davis, and Jerry Nobis.

Upcoming events for members of the Senior Men's Golf Club include the Annual Holiday Dinner/Dance at the country club on Dec. 8 and the Annual Ham Hunt golf tourney on Dec. 12.

All 55 and over golfing members of RMCC are invited to join the Senior Men's Golf Club and participate in the full calendar of events it offers.

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810