Senior Men: Good turnout, tough format

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Nearly 90 members of the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club competed in the April 3 Breakfast Tournament that featured a different, challenging format -- a team scramble utilizing all six tee locations, from the closest to the most distant.

Players accustomed to playing one set of tees during an 18-hole round found themselves teeing off on previously unfamiliar locations most of the time. Generally low scores showed they were equal to the challenge. The winners:

First Flight: First place, with a net score of 57, Rick Carrington, Rob Davis, Jerry Gross, Jr., Danny Stepanick. Second, with 58, Marty Sakai, Ralph Coyle, Gary Ozanich, Pat Fall. Third, with 59, Jim Krueger, Tom Barnes, Ray Matheny, Gary Blakeman.

Second Flight: First place, with a net of 54, Larry Lacasse, Ron Vairora, Eric Dutton, Bill Kinnard. Second, with 57, Rich Carlson, Bob Gransee, Dennis Martel, Mike Wilson. Third, with 58, Gil Miller, Bob Best, Don Murphy, Monty Rhode.

Third Flight: First place, with a net of 59, Vern Wallace, Mike Czerkies, Harry Riebe, Ron Qualls. Second, with 63, Rich Hottell, Jack Crawford, Bob Lutz, Pat Meeks. Third, with 64, Dave Witt, Doug Ruley, Karl Winkelbrandt, Bob Pritchard.

Closest to the pin awards went to: Gary Ozanich, Mike Whalen, Rich Carlson, and Ron Vairora.

– Bob Irelan