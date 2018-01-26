Senior Men: January tournament results

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Nearly 70 members of the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club competed in their first breakfast tournament of the year on January 17. The format was a two-man scramble with "a twist" that allowed each team to concede one putt the length of the flagstaff on both the front and back nines of the North Course.

The results for each of the four flights:

First Flight. Three-teams tied with net scores of 65: John Compton and Steve Buck; Terry O'Malley and Phil Swimley; and Marty Sakai and Gary Ozanich.

Second Flight: First place with a net of 64: Bob Telford and Ned Telford. Second place with a 65: Mike Czerkies and Harry Riebe.

Third Flight: Two teams tied with nets of 64: Steve Lawrence and Sid Williams and Bob Lutz and Danny Stepanick.

Fourth Flight: First place with a net of 63: Bill Armstrong and Panom Tongtuntai. Second place with a net of 66: Kent Flower and Jerry Nobis.

Four closest to the pin prizes were awarded: Bob Irelan (2) and Dennis Carroll and Phil Swimley, one each.

All RMCC golfing members 55 and over are encouraged to join the Senior Men's Golf Club so they can participate in the monthly breakfast tournaments, extra Wednesday play days, the annual invitational each June, Central Valley Seniors events at various other country clubs throughout the summer, periodic guest days, and other events including the holiday dinner/dance.