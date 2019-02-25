Senior Men play first 2019 tournament

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Disappointed that heavy rains caused cancellation of the January Breakfast Tournament, 47 members of Rancho Murieta's Senior Men's Golf Club braved soggy conditions on the South Course to play the February tourney.

The format was a four-man scramble, and the field was divided into two flights.

First Flight: First place, with a net of 59, was the foursome of Scott McLean, Danny Stepanick, Pat Meeks, and Pete Edwards. Second place, with 61: Ron Edwards, Mike Czerkies, Harry Riebe, and Vern Wallace.

Second Flight: First place, with a net of 57, was Phil Swimley, Ron Conway, Terry O'Malley, and Greg Cannon. Second place, with 59, Bob Davis, Jerry Gross, Dave Witt, and Bob Pritchard,

Closest to the pin winners were: Pat Meeks, Ron Edwards and Don Kolmodin.

The next breakfast tournament will be on Wednesday, March 27 on the North Course. These monthly tournaments are part of a fully packed schedule of tournaments, play days, and special events for Rancho Murieta senior golfers. Any golfing member who is at least 55 or will turn 55 in 2019 is invited to join.

Just announced so calendars can be marked is the June 5-7 date for this year's Senior Men's Invitational Tournament, the senior club's signature event. More details to follow.

Info: Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810