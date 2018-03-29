Senior Men set 30th annual Invitational

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Signups are under way for the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club's 30th Annual Invitational Tournament June 6, 7 and 8.

"This tournament is the signature event for Rancho Murieta senior golf members and their guests," Tournament Chairman Jim Simpson said, "and this year's will be extra special because it marks our 30th anniversary."

The tournament is open to RMCC senior golf members and their guests who are or will be 55 in 2018. The formats are: Scramble on day one, modified alternate shot on day two, and better ball on day three.

Players 80 years or older may play from the "Bronze" tees, and members not wishing to play all three days may substitute another RM golfing member for one of the days. The cost is $480 per team and includes three days of golf, two breakfasts, two lunches, an awards dinner, and various prizes. Additional guests for the awards dinner are welcome at $30 each.

Tee prizes include a $50 gift certificate, a half-dozen golf balls, and two drink tickets. Script and gift certificates will be awarded daily to the top teams in each of three handicap flights, as well as to teams participating in the $50 per team buy-in and in the putting contest.

"This is an event RM senior members and guests look forward to each year," Simpson said. "so I encourage members to sign up without delay to be assured a spot."

For information, contact Jim Simpson at 916/354-2429 or Mike Czerkies at 916/354-8616.