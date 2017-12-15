Senior Men set plans for 2018

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club (RMSMGC) wound up another highly successful year of activities with its holiday dinner-dance at the country club on Dec. 9 and its annual Ham Hunt golf tournament on Dec. 13.

The dinner-dance was attended by more than 130 and the Ham Hunt awarded Raley's gift certificates to every competitor.

The club also announced its 2018 event schedule, which includes monthly breakfast tournaments, the annual Seniors Invitational in June, several senior guest-day tournaments, separate medal and match play competitions, "extra Wednesday" point tourneys, and 10 Central Valley Seniors events at various private country clubs.

RMSMGC is open to all 55 and over male golfing members of the country club.

"We have a great group of seniors who enjoy each other's company and the opportunity to participate in our various events," President Mike Czerkies said. "We encourage any senior who is not already a member to join us."

RMSMGC recently elected an 11-member board of directors for 2018. The board members are: Mike Czerkies, Steve Launey, Mel Arnerich, Phil Sexton, Mike Contini, Jim Simpson, Ken Poole, Jerry Johnson, Ron Qualls, Jerry Toenyes, and Bob Irelan.

Any questions about RMSMGC? Contact any of the board members.