Senior Men's Club breakfast tourney results

Posted by Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Club

Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club members took advantage of beautiful Fall weather to post low scores at the monthly breakfast tournament on October 24. Sixty-seven golfers divided into three flights competed in the four-man-team, two-best-ball tourney. The winners:

First Flight: First place, with a net score of 128, Marty Sakai, Ralph Coyle, Larry Fagerland, and Ray Matheny. Second, with 130, James Tilton, Herbert Jorgensen, Stephen Lawrence, and Gil Miller.

Second Flight: First place, with a net of 116, Mike Czerkies, Ron Qualls, Harry Riebe, an Vern Wallace. Second, with 128, Jim Moore, Norm Price, Scott McLean, and George Mezzio.

Third Flight: First place, with a net of 124, Dale Rutherford, Bob Lutz, Rich Hottell, and Pete Edwards. Second, with 128, Bob Pierson, Dick Brandt, Bob Graf, Denny Rhodes.

Closest-to-the-pin awards went to Ron Conway, Dennis Locke, Jerry Nobis, and Gil Miller.

Senior Men's Golf Club President Mike Czerkies reminds all members to plan to attend the annual holiday dinner/dance at RMCC on Saturday, December 8.

– Contact: Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810