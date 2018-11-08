Seniors win Murieta Cup tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Club

For the third straight year, the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club team defeated the RM Men's Golf Club team in a two-day, Ryder Cup format tournament and retained the Murieta Cup.

Leading 3½ points to 2½ after the first day, the Seniors fell behind, 8-7, the second day before Jim Simpson, Mike Contini and Steve Launey won the final three matches for an overall 10-8 victory.

The Murieta Cup has become a fall tradition. Beautiful weather combined with good golf and good-natured, friendly competition to make this year's tournament yet another memorable event.

The Seniors were captained by Mike Czerkies and the Men's Club by Bryan Hoffman.

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810