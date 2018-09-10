September Breakfast Tournament results

Posted by Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Club

Two-man team, net best ball was the format for the Rancho Murieta Senior Men's Golf Club Sept. 5 Breakfast Tournament. The tournament was divided into three flights. Here are the results.

First Flight: First place, with a score of 61, Phil Swimley and Mark Meier; second, 61, Tom Barrentson and Jerry Nobis; third, 61, Danny Stepanick and Panom Tongtuntai. The three-way tie was broken through a card off.

Second Flight: First place, 59, Terry Cornwell and John Laster; second, 62, Harry Riebe and Mike Czerkies; third, 64, Richard Feldman and Don Kolmodin.

Third Flight: First place, 63, Russell Lawrence and Brian Christensen; second, 64, Craig Anthony and Jim Simpson; third, 65, John Skurla and Paul Benjamin.

Closest to the pin winners were Paul Sapunar, Dewayne Bryant, Mel Arnerich, Dennis Locke, Jerry Nobis, Brian Christensen, Phil Swimley and Terry O'Malley.

The Senior Men's Golf Club invites all 55 and over RM golfing members to join its ranks. In addition to the monthly breakfast tournaments it has Extra Wednesday tournaments several times most months, an annual invitational in June, a holiday dinner/dance in December, and several senior guest days during the year.

– By Bob Irelan