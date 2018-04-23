Smith and Coeur take President's Cup

Posted by Men's Golf Club

Our signature event was held Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22, on the treacherous North Course. Made more difficult by playing summer rules and greens that still hadn’t completely recovered from the top dressing almost four weeks ago, players were challenged for two days.

Using the Knuth Scoring System, seven players had their handicaps adjusted prior to play. Three players were adjusted three handicap strokes, and four were lowered by two strokes. Knuth is a performance-based adjustment based on tournaments that track two years of designated events. This event uses a Point Par system, and adjustments were made after the first round.

When the dust settled, two “Wiley” veterans won the Grand Prize. Retired hospital executive Mike Smith and retired Long’s Drug’s Store Manager Jeff Coeur, both former club champions, held the President’s Cup, and not the sports-related one. Mike Smith put a new set of Titleist irons in the bag that arrived Thursday afternoon, and Jeff Coeur incorporates the claw grip when chipping to prevent the famous John O’Brien “Square Strike” chunk.

This year flights were named after former Men’s Club presidents honoring their service. Results are as follows:

Bruce Lish Flight

John Friedrich and Tom Shewchuk

1st Place John Friedrich & Tom Shewchuck (plus 8); 2nd Justin Cowperthwaite & Ryan Forst (+3); 3rd Steve Brown & Ryan Jones (+1)

Rich Dubey Flight

Jeff Coeur, Past President Rich Dubey, Mike Smith

1st Jeff Coeur & Mike Smith (+11) 2nd Terry Wolf & Randy Reynolds (+2); 3rd Kevin Stillian & Rick Castillo (-2)

Sid Williams Flight

Bruce Boal, Past President Sid Williams, John Weaver​​​​​​​

1st Bruce Boal & John Weaver (0); Gary Ozanich & Darrell Lewis (-9); 3rd Mark Kendro & Bob Gransee (-10)

Ron Coy Flight

DT Martin and Tom Kang​​​​​​​

1st DT Martin & Tom (the Legend) Kang (0); 2nd Al Brown & Paul Miller (-2); 3rd Mike Whalen & Scott Adams (-4)

Participation Certificates

Lonnie Trillo & Jack Dilley, Kirk Steele & Stephan Hikutini, Gerald Kwan & David Seville for finishing “DFL”

KP’s Saturday: #2 Rick Castillo; #6 Ross Sall; #12 Scott Adams; #16 Steve Brown

KP’s Sunday: #2 Doug Kirk; #6 David Seville; #12 Todd bold; #16 John Friedrich

Horse Race Results

Dave Valdez and Gerry Ortner​​​​​​​

After a great lunch of ribs, chicken, salads and corn on the cob, the horses were sent to the starting gate. The finals pitted the teams of Jared Alexander and Mark Johnson; Scott Adams and Mike Whalen; Gerry Ortner and Dave Valdez. The 18th hole almost had a winner after Scott Adams and Mike Whalen knocked it to within 6 feet for par after both other teams had made fives. Mike aggressively hit the first putt three feet past the hole, but Scott missed the come backer and were eliminated. Sudden death continued two more times before Jared and Mark couldn’t extract their ball from the long gnarly rough after four attempts, and conceded the hole to the Valdez and Ortner team. A gallery of over 100 people cheered the victors.

Special thanks to the golf shop staff, especially Mike Watson for his work on the pairings booklet, score cards, and the recap. Don, Mark, Brian and Brandon did a great job also. Finally, special thanks to our Commander in Chief Bryan Hottman for putting on a great tournament, with the help of Debbie Hottman and Kara Steele assisting on Sunday with bloody Marys and collecting funds for the horse race.

Our next event is the Spring Invitational on May 18-20. It’s special, so find your best buddy and bring your “A” game for a great time. Flyers will be out shortly or visit our website at www.rmmensclub.com

– Bob Gransee, Publicity Chair