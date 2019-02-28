A soggy Men's Club Toughman

Gross winners Gary Ozanich, left, and Darrell Lewis.

Our popular Toughman event was held Saturday, Feb. 23, on a soggy North Course. Special thanks to the set up team of Jared Alexander, Dennis Guertin, and Joe Alves Jr. for their great work of placing the pins in difficult but fair positions. Thirty-six teams entered the event hoping to snag the title of “Toughman.” Celebrity entrants included GM Ron Svien, Greens Superintendent Gary Skolnik and DOG (Director of Golf) Don Thames. The shot of the day was a hole-in-one by Stef Gran on Hole 16, playing 174 yards. The pin was cut back left, 5 feet from the fringe. When asked what club was used, Stef stated, “a choked 5 iron.” Well done Stef, especially the libations provided after the round.

The winners in the Gross Division were Men’s Club President Darrell Lewis and Gary “Oh No” Ozanich with a score of 69. Gary obtained that moniker for his comments made many times during a round when he would say “Oh No” as the ball left the club face. Word is he only said that 3 times during this round, his record is 21. Winners of the Net Division were Barrister Jim Swenson and Special Agent Dennis Guertin with a net score of 64. In the Press Room (Emmitt’s Terrace) after the round, Dennis was very emotional as he called this win his biggest and only win. Results are as follows:

Net winners Jim Swenson, left, and Dennis Guertin.

Gross Division

1st Place: Darrell Lewis and Gary Ozanich (59) ($200T); 2nd Place Place: Tom Shewchuck and Justin Cowperthwaite and Josh Twist and Stefan von Seeger (70) ($165T) 4th Place: Steve Jones and Fran McDermott (73) ($100T); 5th Place: Don Thames and Doug Kirk and Ralph Jacobs and Don Doty (74) ($40T)

Net Division

1st Place: Jim Swenson and Dennis Guertin; 2nd Place ($200T): Terry Wolf and Randy Reynolds and Mike Whalen and Randy Upton ($165T); Randy Underwood and Jeff Hodkin; Craig Sheehy and Chris Shepard; Mike Madina and Mark Meier; Steve Mehigan and Mike Mike Martel ($45T)

Closest to the Pin: #2 Kidong Lee (6’5”) #6 Justin Cowperthwaite (14’11”) #12 Mike Whalen (11’10”) #16 Stef Gran (0’0”) $25 ea.

Our next event is the The Laddie and Lassie on March 9. It’s open to all members of the Men’s Club, Senior’s, 18 Hole Ladies, and Niner’s. Special surprises are in the works. Sign-up sheets are in the golf shop or on our website, www.rmmensclub.com.

