SOLOS: July/August Community Update
Submitted by RM.com on August 2, 2017 - 9:41pm
Post by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces
Here's the July/August Community Update from Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces. We share thoughts about the things that make Rancho Murieta special, the national effort for conservation and a look at what the recent wildfire might have meant to homes proposed for Rancho Murieta acreage close by the fire scene. Click the image below to download a PDF of our three-page newsletter. And go to https://www.solosrm.org to see our new website!
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Area Rug8/2/2017 - 12:28 pm
-
Getting rid of a pub table and chairs??? The Paradise lab would love it.8/1/2017 - 6:35 pm
-
Shih tzu puppy8/1/2017 - 10:03 am
-
2011 Nissan Maxima7/31/2017 - 8:50 pm
-
Scooter7/31/2017 - 3:06 pm
- Gipson Golf Carts
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- North State Golf Cars
- Designs in Dentistry
- InterState Propane
- Home Care Assistance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Home Care Assistance
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Murieta Health Club
- Barrett Services
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- KK Collision Center
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Barrett Services
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- North State Golf Cars
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Apex Pest Control
- Designs in Dentistry
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Tree Tech
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Squeaky Clean
- Go Fore Pizza
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- KK Collision Center
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments