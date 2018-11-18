SOLOS: November Community Update

Posted by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces
Our November Community Update talks about the annual lake cleanup day and what a load of trash we collected around all three of our beautiful back lakes. Also, a look at how the SOLOS-backed candidates did in this month's elections. 

