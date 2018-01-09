Starting 2018 with 'Better Nine' tournament

Posted by the Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their first “Better Nine” tournament of the new year Jan. 2 on the North Course.  The weather was cooperative with the usual coolness of the season, yet manageable enough to draw the golfers out of their post-holiday weariness. Congratulations to all winners.

Winners Place Score Scrip 

FIRST FLIGHT

  • Lucia Choi 1st 34 $7 
  • Debra Canadas 2nd 35 $6 
  • April Carlson 3rd 36 $5 

SECOND FLIGHT

  • Soo Coates 1st 35 $7 
  • Margaret Niederberger 2nd 36* $6 
  • Diane Raggio 3rd 36* $5

THIRD FLIGHT

  • Judy Leezer 1st 35.5 $7 
  • Mischel Choi 2nd 36 $6 
  • Charlene Steving 3rd 36.5 $5 

FOURTH FLIGHT

  • Cindy Fowler 1st 37.5 $7
  • JoAnn Young 2nd 38* $6 
  • Darlene Delmore 3rd 38* $5

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole 2

  • Debra Canadas 2' 0" $ 1.00 
  • Lucia Choi 2' 10" $ 1.00 
  • Judy Radovich 10' 6" $ 1.00

Hole 12

  • E. Jane White 23' 4" $ 1.00 
  • Georgella B-E 27' 0" $ 1.00 
  • Debra Canadas 39' 9" $ 1.00  

* Ties were broken using USGA method

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
