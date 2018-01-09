Starting 2018 with 'Better Nine' tournament

Posted by the Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their first “Better Nine” tournament of the new year Jan. 2 on the North Course. The weather was cooperative with the usual coolness of the season, yet manageable enough to draw the golfers out of their post-holiday weariness. Congratulations to all winners.

Winners Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Lucia Choi 1st 34 $7

Debra Canadas 2nd 35 $6

April Carlson 3rd 36 $5

SECOND FLIGHT

Soo Coates 1st 35 $7

Margaret Niederberger 2nd 36* $6

Diane Raggio 3rd 36* $5

THIRD FLIGHT

Judy Leezer 1st 35.5 $7

Mischel Choi 2nd 36 $6

Charlene Steving 3rd 36.5 $5

FOURTH FLIGHT

Cindy Fowler 1st 37.5 $7

JoAnn Young 2nd 38* $6

Darlene Delmore 3rd 38* $5

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole 2

Debra Canadas 2' 0" $ 1.00

Lucia Choi 2' 10" $ 1.00

Judy Radovich 10' 6" $ 1.00

Hole 12

E. Jane White 23' 4" $ 1.00

Georgella B-E 27' 0" $ 1.00

Debra Canadas 39' 9" $ 1.00

* Ties were broken using USGA method

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair