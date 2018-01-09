Starting 2018 with 'Better Nine' tournament

Submitted by RM.com on January 9, 2018 - 12:02am
Posted by the Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club played their first “Better Nine” tournament of the new year Jan. 2 on the North Course. The weather was cooperative with the usual coolness of the season, yet manageable enough to draw the golfers out of their post-holiday weariness. Congratulations to all winners.
Winners Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
- Lucia Choi 1st 34 $7
- Debra Canadas 2nd 35 $6
- April Carlson 3rd 36 $5
SECOND FLIGHT
- Soo Coates 1st 35 $7
- Margaret Niederberger 2nd 36* $6
- Diane Raggio 3rd 36* $5
THIRD FLIGHT
- Judy Leezer 1st 35.5 $7
- Mischel Choi 2nd 36 $6
- Charlene Steving 3rd 36.5 $5
FOURTH FLIGHT
- Cindy Fowler 1st 37.5 $7
- JoAnn Young 2nd 38* $6
- Darlene Delmore 3rd 38* $5
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
Hole 2
- Debra Canadas 2' 0" $ 1.00
- Lucia Choi 2' 10" $ 1.00
- Judy Radovich 10' 6" $ 1.00
Hole 12
- E. Jane White 23' 4" $ 1.00
- Georgella B-E 27' 0" $ 1.00
- Debra Canadas 39' 9" $ 1.00
* Ties were broken using USGA method
Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
