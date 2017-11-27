Team Martel trots to victory

Post by Men's Golf Club

The Men’s Club’s Annual Turkey Shoot was held Saturday, Nov. 18, on the North Course. As in the past, the format is two Net Best Ball’s and a Gross Turkey Ball on each hole. At check-in, all players received a $25 gift card from Raley’s and a bottle of Wild Turkey for the foursome. This year’s winners were Mike (Always in the Money) Martel, Mike (Long Ball) Martel Jr., Tony (Dynamite) Velez, and Al (The Legend) Brown with a score of 5 under par 211.

A photo of the winners was not available due to the disappearance of the victors soon after the round. I wonder why? Results are as follows:

2nd Place (213): Tie: D Valdez, J Frost, P Hickey, M Whalen; R Carlson, M Kendro, B Gransee, and J Neubert. A shout-out to our 16 handicapper, Jack Neubert, for his sterling play, he was two under par after birdieing our first two holes (10 and 11).

4th Place (214): Tie R Carrington, K Worgan, B McCarver, T Blackford; D Doty, J Marsac, R Sall, B Zaracky

Last Place “DFL Participation Certificate” Winners: S Machen, M Vander Dussen, K Steele, R Underwood

Closest to the Pin: #2 DT Martin, #6 DJ Milligan, #12 J Coeur, #16 T Blackford

Our next event is the Ham Hunt on Dec. 16. This is a two-man match play event where you may pick your opponents, or be paired by the committee. Breakfast precedes the event and election of the 2018 board. Win your match, win a ham, or lose and win a Spam. See Marty Sakai for spam recipes. Sign-up forms in the golf shop.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity