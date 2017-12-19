There's a burning log on your TV

Posted by Greenfield Communications
Greenfield is pleased to announce that the Yule log channel is back! From now until Jan. 2, you will be able to find the Yule log on basic Channel 94; customers with Dish Network receivers can find it on Channel 198.

December 19, 2017 - 6:13pm
How about some Christmas

How about some Christmas music to go with it?

Judy Prenez

Anonymous