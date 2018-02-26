They don't call it the Toughman for nothing

Posted by Men's Golf Club

A brisk wind and cold temps greeted the tough men for our first major of 2018, the Toughman on Feb. 24. Fifty-six athletes arrived and received a wooden ball marker with the event logo on one side and their name etched on the other. It was similar to winning medals at the Olympics.

The course was staged with fair but difficult pin placements by a team of Scott Machen, Ross Sall, Jared Alexander, Joe Marsac, and Mike Vander Dussen. It definitely benefitted the long knockers on a few of the holes. Pins cut on edges of the green and near treacherous ridges challenged all.

When the dust cleared two teams held the torch of the best of the best. Low Gross with a score of 71 went to the “Odd Couple” Fran McDermott and Steve Jones, and Low Net with a score of 61 went to Mike Vander Dussen and his partner Jeff Hodkin. Their pictures and names will appear on the trophy in the 19th Hole soon.

Results are as follows:

Gross winners: Steve Jones and Fran McDermott.

Gross Division

1st Place Steve Jones & Fran McDermott (71)

2nd Place Joe Marsac & Ross Sall (72)

3rd Place Scott Machen & Randy Underwood (74)

4th Place Rich Carlson & Charlie Beall (74)

5th Place John Gipe & Rick Carrington (75)

Net winners: Mike Vander Dussen and Jeff Hodkin.

Net Division

1st Place Mike Vander Dussen & Jeff Hodkin (61)

2nd Place John Friedrich & Jeff Birchard (62)

3rd Place Dale Skoda & Mark Meier (63)

4th Place Carl Infelise & Don Doty (66)

5th Place Mike Livingston & Randy Stoker (66)

6th Place Derrick DaCosta & Dennis Findley (68)

7th Place Jared Alexander & Jim Swenson (68)

Closest to the Pins: #2 Scott Machen, #6 Ross Sall, # 12 Randy Stoker #16 Bob Gransee

Participation Certificates were awarded to Todd Immoos, Chris Lewis, Mike Whalen, Marty Sakai, Paul Choi, and Tom Kang.

Our St. Patrick’s Day event is the Laddie & Lassie on Saturday, March 17th. Two laddies and two lassies will combine for a four-person scramble open to all Men’s Club, Senior Men’s Club, 18 hole Ladies, and 9 hole Lady members. It will be played on the South with two drives required for each player. Silver tees for men with a combined age and handicap of 80 or above. A prize will be awarded for the best dressed couple. Breakfast with Mimosas (if desired) will be served. Sign up on line at www.rmmensclub.com or entry forms are in the golf shop. This was a huge success last year in our inaugural event.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity