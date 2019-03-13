Three Clubs and a Putter on the North Course

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

On March 12, many of the fun-loving ladies of RMWGC set forth on black-flag fairways to play in this non-postable tournament. Ready for a good walk in the sunshine and to play from our new platinum tees, golfers were hopeful. For some, hope sustained them to a win; for others, it was lost in marveling at the miles on their Fitbits and reconsidering club selection for next year. Following are the winners listed in the order in which they placed. Congratulations!

First Flight: Bonnie Shewchuk, Chieko Martin, Soonok Coats

Second Flight: Charlene Steving, Alicia Newman, Joanna Graf

Third Flight: JoAnn Young, El Louise Waldron, Mary Ann Amburn

Closest to the Pin:

Hole #2: Chieko Martin, Nina Heise

Hole #12: Bonnie Shewchuk, Chieko Martin, Charlene Steving

– Cindy Fowler

RMWGC Publicity Chair

