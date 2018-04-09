Time marches on (once again)

From left are Rodney Muller, club general manager; Mike Whalen, 2016 Men's Club president; Mike Martel, Country Club president; Bryan Hottman, Men's Club president, and Bob Gransee, 1998 Men's Club president.

Posted by Men's Golf Club

It has been said many times that time stands still for no one. That’s incorrect if you were on the putting green or driving range in the last many months.

The Men’s Club completed a replacement of the clocks and their casing for both the range and putting green. Originally placed in 2002 by the Niners, weather and sun had taken a toll on everything but the posts. Led by two former Men’s Club presidents – Mike Whalen (2016) and Bob Gransee (1998) – and with the help of Tom Barnes, the project was completed Tuesday afternoon. The colors of Masters Green and White make a striking combination.

Special thanks to Jane Barnes for guiding Tom through this project. Tom owned TCB Construction in San Francisco prior to his retirement and did many commercial buildings in the SF Bay area.

Bob Gransee

Men’s Club Publicity