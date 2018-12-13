Toenyes wins year-long Seniors tournament

Posted by Senior Men's Golf Club

Jerry Toenyes came from a tie for sixth place to edge out Dale Rutherford and win the year-long Senior Men's Golf Club Extra Wednesday title at Rancho Murieta Country Club on Dec. 4.

Rutherford led with 62 points entering the finals but Toenyes leap-frogged him and five others to win with a total of 78 points. Rutherford finished second with 76 points. RM Senior's President Mike Czerkies, who came up with the idea of the year-long points tournament three years ago and has conducted them ever since, finished third with 73 points. Thirty golfers competed in the finals and each earned pro shop scrip for qualifying.

In addition to vying for the championship, the 30 qualifiers competed in a separate, one-day competition that was won by Harry Riebe, with a net score of 65. Don Kolmodin finished second, with 68, and three players – Toenyes, Vern Wallace and Danny Stepanick – were third, with 69s.

The RM Senior Men's Extra Wednesday tournaments are played two or three weeks each month throughout the year. Points are earned and those players who achieve a minimum of 20 points during the year are eligible to play in the finals.

This tournament is one of the many that RM Seniors offer their members. Others include the Member-Guest tourney each June, breakfast tournaments once every month, and a multi-day match-play championship. All golfing members of RMCC who are at least 55 are invited to join. Applications are available at the country club office.

– Bob Irelan, (916) 354-3810