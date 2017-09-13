Tuesday deadline for Fashion Show lunch

Submitted by on September 13, 2017 - 9:46am

Post by Rancho Murieta Women's Club
The deadline is Tuesday for reservations for the Rancho Murieta Women's Club's fashion show, coming up Sept. 27. The show theme: "Under the Tuscan Sun." There's more information in the attached flyer.

AttachmentSize
PDF icon Fashion Show1.05 MB
Rancho Murieta Women's Club
See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous