A 'Turkey Shoot' with a little less pressure

Some of the Ramsden Flight winners.

The Carlson Flight winners.

Posted by Men's Golf Club

On a brisk Saturday, Nov. 17, 72 hearty Men’s Club Pilgrims took to the North Course in search of this illustrious bird. This year’s format, designed by co-chairmen John Friedrich and DJ Milligan, was received to rave reviews. This year the turkey ball was chosen by team members after all players had hit, and the other three players then played a scramble from a ball they chose. All scoring was at net. Also, many of us elderly “gophers” played the Silver tees. Handicaps were then adjusted. There was less pressure on players than previous years. “Winner-Winner Turkey Dinner.” The results:

Gary “Buddy Boy” Ramsden Flight

1st 126 (tie) vonSeeger, McDonald, Castillo, Jr., Twist; D Lewis, Ozanich, Wolf, Reynolds $45 per player

3rd 130, O’Brien, Kirk, Swenson, Nichols $32.50 per player

4th 132, Alves, Jr., Schweitzer, Shepard, Bold $25 each

Participation Certificates: Breedlove, McCabe, Fagunes, Krueger

Rich “Toy Cannon” Carlson Flight

1st 127 Kendro, Barnes, Fall, Gransee (It should be noted these Silver haired legends had three players of 70 or older, and the youngster of the group was Mark, “Go Fore Pizza” Kendro $50 each

2nd 130 (tie) Hottman, Guertin, Steele, C Lewis; Voss, Worgan, Hughes, Sheehy; Lee, Miyagi, Seville, Kwan $31.50 each

Participation Certificates: Sakai, Coyle, VanderDussen, Hodkin

Scramble Team Winners: Choi, Miller, Hays, Brock $20 each

Turkey Ball Winners: Armer, Matsko, Smith, D Martin $20 each

Closest to the Pin: #2 Nichols, #6 McCabe, #12 Milligan, #16 Zarecky $25 each

Special thanks to the golf shop staff Don, Brian, and Mrs. Friedrich for scoring, a job well done. A very BIG thank you to Gary Skolnic, our new Greens Superintendent for the fabulous job he and his team are doing.

Our final event of the year is our popular Ham Hunt on Dec. 15. It’s a match play format where you may pick your opponents, or we will find you a team with similar handicaps. Win your match and win a ham, lose and win a Spam. Sign up online or in the golf shop.

– Bob Gransee, Publicity