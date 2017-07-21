Two RMWGC July tournaments

RMWGC Summer Guest Day

Guest Day was held on July 11th and there 30 players (13 members, 17 guests.) The game was two Best Balls of the Foursome and a nice breeze kept the heat from being untenable. Ten (10) clubs were represented. Special thanks to Kathy Jaime and JoAnn Young for decorations.

There were two flights and the winners were:

1st Flight

1st 133, 3 balls each: Charlene Steving/Terry Oliver/JoAnn Young/Agnes Kennedy

2nd 135, 2 balls each: Joan Lake/Jerri Arens/E Jane White/Ileen Guion

3rd 141, 1 ball each: Mary Ann Amburn/Mary Vanacore/Marie Eickert/Debbie Lanius

2nd Flight

1st 130, 3 balls each: Judy Candlish/Melissa Erickson/ 2 Blind Draws

2nd 133, 2 balls each: Judy Leezer/Sharon Bradford/Marsha Sutor/Jean Taylor

3rd 140 1 ball each: Nancy Kilborn/Liz Kane/Alicia Newman/Ester Rounds

KP (closest to the pin:

#12 Guest

3 balls Ileen Guion 30’ 7”

2 balls Debbie Lanius 52’ 7”

1 ball Val DeVoe 67’ 7”

#16 Member

3 balls E Jane White 29’ 2”

2 balls Joan Lake 33’ 10”

- By Sally Davis, RMWGC Guest Day Chair

RMWGC “G-O-L-F” Tournament

Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club held its “G-O-L-F” Tournament July 18 on the South Course. The game format was any hole that contained the letters of “golf”, each team recorded their two best balls and three best balls on all other holes. Congratulations to the winning teams and individual golfers:

FLIGHT 1 - First Place

Team Score Awards

Lori Kwan 158 – $7 ea x 4 = $28

Lucia Choi

Ann Coeur

Carina Miyagi

FLIGHT 1 - Second Place

Helen Kang 160 – $6 ea x 4 = $24

Pat Greenhaw

Sharon Croswell

Betty Warner

FLIGHT 2 - First Place

Cindy McCarver 170 – $7 ea x 4 = $28

Jan Marsac

Nina Heise

Mary Ann Amburn

FLIGHT 2 - Second Place

Georgella Burnette-Ellis 174 – $6 ea x 3 = $18

Charlene Steving

Evelyn Manss

Blind Draw

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole 4 Distance

Pat Valdez 7’ 7”

Sylvia Compton 12’ 7”

Karen Czerkies 13’ 1”

Hole 15

Doris Hanson 5’ 10”

Carina Miyagi 15’ 8”

Claudia Faeth 21’ 9”

Birdies Congratulations:

Hole #4 - Pat Valdez

Hole #15 - Sylvia Compton

Chip in on #14 - Michel Choi

- By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair