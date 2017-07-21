Two RMWGC July tournaments

RMWGC Summer Guest Day
Post by Women's Golf Club
Guest Day was held on July 11th and there 30 players (13 members, 17 guests.) The game was two Best Balls of the Foursome and a nice breeze kept the heat from being untenable. Ten (10) clubs were represented. Special thanks to Kathy Jaime and JoAnn Young for decorations.
There were two flights and the winners were:
1st Flight
- 1st 133, 3 balls each: Charlene Steving/Terry Oliver/JoAnn Young/Agnes Kennedy
- 2nd 135, 2 balls each: Joan Lake/Jerri Arens/E Jane White/Ileen Guion
- 3rd 141, 1 ball each: Mary Ann Amburn/Mary Vanacore/Marie Eickert/Debbie Lanius
2nd Flight
- 1st 130, 3 balls each: Judy Candlish/Melissa Erickson/ 2 Blind Draws
- 2nd 133, 2 balls each: Judy Leezer/Sharon Bradford/Marsha Sutor/Jean Taylor
- 3rd 140 1 ball each: Nancy Kilborn/Liz Kane/Alicia Newman/Ester Rounds
KP (closest to the pin:
#12 Guest
- 3 balls Ileen Guion 30’ 7”
- 2 balls Debbie Lanius 52’ 7”
- 1 ball Val DeVoe 67’ 7”
#16 Member
- 3 balls E Jane White 29’ 2”
- 2 balls Joan Lake 33’ 10”
- By Sally Davis, RMWGC Guest Day Chair
RMWGC “G-O-L-F” Tournament
Post by Women's Golf Club
Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club held its “G-O-L-F” Tournament July 18 on the South Course. The game format was any hole that contained the letters of “golf”, each team recorded their two best balls and three best balls on all other holes. Congratulations to the winning teams and individual golfers:
FLIGHT 1 - First Place
Team Score Awards
- Lori Kwan 158 – $7 ea x 4 = $28
- Lucia Choi
- Ann Coeur
- Carina Miyagi
FLIGHT 1 - Second Place
- Helen Kang 160 – $6 ea x 4 = $24
- Pat Greenhaw
- Sharon Croswell
- Betty Warner
FLIGHT 2 - First Place
- Cindy McCarver 170 – $7 ea x 4 = $28
- Jan Marsac
- Nina Heise
- Mary Ann Amburn
FLIGHT 2 - Second Place
- Georgella Burnette-Ellis 174 – $6 ea x 3 = $18
- Charlene Steving
- Evelyn Manss
- Blind Draw
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
Hole 4 Distance
- Pat Valdez 7’ 7”
- Sylvia Compton 12’ 7”
- Karen Czerkies 13’ 1”
Hole 15
- Doris Hanson 5’ 10”
- Carina Miyagi 15’ 8”
- Claudia Faeth 21’ 9”
Birdies Congratulations:
Hole #4 - Pat Valdez
Hole #15 - Sylvia Compton
Chip in on #14 - Michel Choi
- By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
