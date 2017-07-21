Two RMWGC July tournaments

RMWGC Summer Guest Day

Post by Women's Golf Club
Guest Day was held on July 11th and there 30 players (13 members, 17 guests.) The game was two Best Balls of the Foursome and a nice breeze kept the heat from being untenable. Ten (10) clubs were represented. Special thanks to Kathy Jaime and JoAnn Young for decorations.

There were two flights and the winners were:

1st Flight

  • 1st 133, 3 balls each: Charlene Steving/Terry Oliver/JoAnn Young/Agnes Kennedy
  • 2nd 135, 2 balls each:  Joan Lake/Jerri Arens/E Jane White/Ileen Guion
  • 3rd 141, 1 ball each:  Mary Ann Amburn/Mary Vanacore/Marie Eickert/Debbie Lanius

2nd Flight

  • 1st 130, 3 balls each: Judy Candlish/Melissa Erickson/ 2 Blind Draws
  • 2nd 133, 2 balls each: Judy Leezer/Sharon Bradford/Marsha Sutor/Jean Taylor
  • 3rd 140 1 ball each: Nancy Kilborn/Liz Kane/Alicia Newman/Ester Rounds

KP (closest to the pin:
#12 Guest

  • 3 balls  Ileen Guion     30’ 7”  
  • 2 balls  Debbie Lanius 52’ 7”
  • 1 ball Val DeVoe    67’ 7”

#16 Member

  • 3 balls E Jane White 29’ 2”
  • 2 balls Joan Lake 33’ 10”

- By Sally Davis, RMWGC Guest Day Chair

 

 

RMWGC “G-O-L-F” Tournament

Post by Women's Golf Club
Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club held its “G-O-L-F” Tournament July 18 on the South Course.  The game format was any hole that contained the letters of “golf”, each team recorded their two best balls and three best balls on all other holes.  Congratulations to the winning teams and individual golfers:

FLIGHT 1 - First Place

Team Score Awards

  • Lori Kwan 158 – $7 ea x 4 = $28
  • Lucia Choi
  • Ann Coeur
  • Carina Miyagi

FLIGHT 1 - Second Place

  • Helen Kang 160 – $6 ea x 4 = $24
  • Pat Greenhaw
  • Sharon Croswell
  • Betty Warner

FLIGHT 2 - First Place

  • Cindy McCarver 170 – $7 ea x 4 = $28
  • Jan Marsac
  • Nina Heise
  • Mary Ann Amburn

FLIGHT 2 - Second Place

  • Georgella Burnette-Ellis 174 – $6 ea x 3 = $18
  • Charlene Steving
  • Evelyn Manss
  • Blind Draw

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole 4 Distance

  • Pat Valdez 7’ 7”
  • Sylvia Compton 12’ 7”
  • Karen Czerkies 13’ 1”

Hole 15

  • Doris Hanson 5’ 10”
  • Carina Miyagi 15’ 8”
  • Claudia Faeth 21’ 9”

Birdies Congratulations:

Hole #4 - Pat Valdez

Hole #15 - Sylvia Compton

Chip in on #14 - Michel Choi

- By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
