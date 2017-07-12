Wine and jazz open house Wednesday

Posted by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces
SOLOSSaving Our Lakes & Open Spaces and the Local Bean invite you to a Wine & Jazz Holiday Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Local Bean. Wine, cheese and holiday desserts will be provided. There will be door prizes and music by Robert Eberhard of the Symposium Jazz Ensemble.

