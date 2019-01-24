Winners of Better 9 on South Course

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

On a sunny, cold, black-flag Jan. 22, the RMWGC played a Better Nine tournament, where each player chose her better nine out of 18 holes. Players post the 18-hole score, but the tournament winners are determined by the better nine, front or back, in each flight. By the time we marched to the tee box on Hole 18, our team was calling itself the Mighty Mud Hens. We wore smudges of dirt on our faces like war paint. There were four flights in this game, and the winners are listed in the order in which they placed.

First Flight winners were Joan Lake and E. Jane White. Second Flight winners were Karen Czerkies, Trish Lawver, and Judy Radovich. Third Flight winners were Judy Leezer, Melissa Stepanick, and Cindy Fowler. Fourth Flight winners were Patricia Favero, Phyllis Lansman, and Joann Young.

E. Jane White and Trish Lawver hurled hits to the green for closest to the pin on Hole #4. Helen Kang and El Louise Waldron fired KPs to Hole #15.

Congratulations to all who trudged in this tournament!

– Cindy Fowler, RMWGC Publicity Chair