Women's Golf Club 'Even Holes' tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club enjoyed another beautiful fall morning on the South Course for their “Even Holes” Tournament on Oct. 9 after taking a two-week break for aeration of each course. Golfers added up their gross scores on the even holes then subtracted half their handicap to determine winners for this competition. Congratulations to all winners.

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Chieko Martin 1st 35.0 $ 7.00

Lucia Choi 2nd 38.0 $ 6.00

Pat Greenhaw 3rd 38.5 $ 5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Nancy Kilborn 1st 38.0/19 $ 7.00

El Louise Waldron 2nd 38.0/20 $ 6.00

Georgella Burnette-Ellis 3rd 38.5 $ 5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Melissa Stepanick 1st 36.5 $ 7.00

Carmen Heimbecker 2nd 37.0 $ 6.00

Cindy Fowler 3rd 40.5 $ 5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Carina Miyagi 1st 34.0 $ 7.00

Malinda Neubert 2nd 35.5 $ 6.00

Mischel Choi 3rd 36.0 $ 5.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance

Nina Heise 4 10’ 0”

Peggie Miller 4 28’ 11”

Mischel Choi 4 35’ 4”

Nina Heise 15 25’ 0”

*Ties were broken using USGA method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

