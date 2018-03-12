Women's Golf Club plays 'Beat the Pro'

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The RM Women’s Golf Club played a “Beat the Pro” Tournament on March 6. Don Thames, Rancho Murieta Country Club’s resident golf professional, was able to get his round of golf between showers and cloudy weather on Monday, the day before our tournament. Don’s playing conditions were not quite as agreeable as the ladies, who were able to enjoy a nice day on the South Course with the warm sun on their backs while leaving their sweaters and jackets in their carts. Congratulations to all winners.

Rancho Murieta Golf Pro Don Thames, score - 75

WINNERS NET SCORE

Ann Coeur 67

Sunny Robinson 71

Nina Heise 73

El Louise Waldron 74

Jan Marsac 75

Peggie Miller-Gear 75

*Ties went to the players!

Winnings: $10 ea.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole 7 Bonnie Shewchuk 32’ 9”

Hole 15 Pat Greenhaw 12’ 11”

Hole 15 Cindy Doty 22’ 4”

– By Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair