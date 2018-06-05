Women's Golf Club says 'Viva Las Vegas'

(Click to see larger image.)

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club hosted their annual Classic Invitational "Viva Las Vegas" over May 8-10.

The first day was a practice round where teams could choose to play either a regular round of 18 holes on the North Course or do the South Course which was set up as a Par 3 course. After the rounds, golfers and their guests headed over to the clubhouse for a great dinner followed by that fun-loving "Cocktail Party." With evening music provided by the fabulous DJ team of Back 2 Back, ladies switched from their golf cleats to their dancing shoes. We even had our own team of Elvis impersonators show up and deal a round of entertainment while concealing their identities from the crowd. Gambling golfers were also able to wager their bets for Wednesday afternoon’s “Lady Luck Filly Horse Race,” plus parlay their good fortunes with raffle ticket acquisitions.

Wednesday began with a shotgun start for the 35 teams who were evenly spread out between the South and North courses. The Royal Flush and Full House Flights (B & D) started on the North Course to play a “Baccarat” format – 2 Net Best Balls of the Foursome. While Four Of a Kind and Two Pair Flights (A & C) started on the South Course playing a “Russian Roulette” format – 2 Net Best Balls Las Vegas style. On both courses, golfers had specialty holes like the “Accuracy Drive, Long Drive, and Closest to the Pin” to play and of course that ever-elusive “Hole-in-One” contest for a new golf cart. All golf teams were able to enjoy a great lunch before heading off to compete in the Horse Races. The “Lady Luck Filly” Horse Race provided those teams who wished to have a bonus competition at the end of Wednesday’s tournament to compete for additional prize money and fame. Flights battled it out at various holes on the North with only four teams heading to the finals. Spectators and teams enjoyed the margarita bar at Hole # 18 (sponsored by Peggy Miller) while the final four teams played their final hand! Elvis and Priscilla were even available to bartend and pose for pictures with winners!

The last day of Invitational, Thursday, golfers enjoyed playing in ideal spring weather and all cherished the time to play with friends old and new. While some of us were holding out for lady-luck (and perhaps better use of mulligans), many teams played exceptionally well with the two best-ball format and their golf skills trumped any weariness that three days of golf can bring. After the final round, the teams enjoyed a delicious lunch followed up with the announcements of team awards, contest winners, and raffle prizes. Players were able to collect their cash winnings from the horse race, contest holes, and individual team accomplishments.

A “jackpot” of thank yous to our tournament chairs, Cindy McCarver, Mary Ann Ambrun, Sunny Robinson and the other committee members for making this a fun and very memorable event. A big thank you to our hole sponsors, individual raffle prize donors, and the many volunteers who helped ensure the success of the 2018 Invitational. Prize awards were made to the five teams in each flight along with each individual contest winners. Congratulations to all the winning teams and contest winners!

Overall 2018 Invitational Winners

Team Score

Peggie Miller/ Denise Madeline/ Laura McAllister/ Donna Watson 255

Low Gross Winners

Darcy Milligan/ Ana Yamauchi/ Joan Lake/ Kris King 146

Flight A

1st Helen Kang, Pat Greenhaw, Shelley Wright, Sandra Ashbaugh 261

2nd Kathleen Solorio/ Karen Davis/ Lucia Choi/ Grace Nam 263

3rd Lori Kwan/ Cheryl Berg/ Carina Miyagi/ Lisa Pae 267

4th Angie Friedrich / Amy Shell/ Bonnie Shewchuk/ Lydia Ham 271

5th SoonOk Coats/ Sue Stuart/ Grace Suk/ Linda Stead 273

Flight B

1st Jan Marsac/ Patti Clary/ Nina Heise/ Fran Wedow 259

2nd Cindy Fowler/ Cynthia Fowler/ Margaret Niederberger/ Claudia Faeth 260

3rd Jill McGahey/ Rhea Brunner/ Patti Ozanich/ Pat Rumiano 261

4th Kathy Jaime/ Joan Pole/ Mischel Choi/ Pola Lee 262

5th Janet Olson-Coyle/ Karen Phillips/ Rene Lewis/ Cindy Mullett 264

Flight C

1st Jo Ann Young/ Agnes Kennedy/ Kris Trigales/ Terry Oliver 262

2nd Toni Sherburne/ Liz Kane/ Judy Radovich/ Leslie Davis 266

3rd Pat Valdez/ Perri Jones/ Nancy Kilborn/ Linda Weatherholt 269

4th Vicky Reynolds/Janet Jones/ Darlene Delmore/ Kathy Somerton 271

5th Greta Fall/ Janis McLean/ Lynn Sakai/ Terri McCall 272

Flight D

1st Mardi Bryant/ Diane Hoffman/ Jena McDonald/ Sable Cassidy 256

2nd Judy Leezer/ Sharon Bradford/ Patty Favero/ Rita Restrepo 260

3rd Judy Candlish/ Melody Kay Hayes/ Donna Johnson/ Kay Frigard 262

4th Sharon Croswell/ Ruth Bitterman/ El Louise Waldron/ Linda Zolla 264

5th Georgella Burnette-Ellis/ Audrey Moore/ Sue Clark/ Lynn Erpelding 264

Horse Race Winners

1st Place – Team # 17 Doty, Caballes, Shields, Main

2nd Place – Team # 29 Leezer, Bitterman, Favero, Restrepo

3rd Place – Team # 7 Kwan, Berg, Miyagi, Pae

Flight Winners

1st Flight C Team #17

2nd Flight D Team #29

3rd Flight A Team #7

4th Flight B Team #16 (Lawson, Sweet, Smith, Small)

Contest Hole Winners

Wednesday Thursday

Closest to the Pin

Hole #2 North Rita Jones Restrepo 10’ 3” Chris King 5’ 6”

#16 North Diana Raggio 29’ 1”

#15 South Lucia Choi 16’ 2” Janet Olsen Coyle 17’ 5”

#4 South Perri Jones 11’ 3 ½“ Cindy Mullett 21’ 8”

Accuracy Drive Hole on South

#8 (guest) Kathy Somerton Jamie Caballes

#13 (member) Doris Hanson Nina Heise

Longest Drive Hole on North

#8 (guest) Donna Watson Ana Marie Detine

Kay Frigard Terri McCall

#15 (member) Patti Ozanich Kathleen Solorio

Alicia Newman

Please be sure to like us on Facebook and view slideshows of our events: www.facebook.com/RMWomensGolf

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair