Women's Golf Club Scramble tournament

Submitted by RM.com on February 4, 2018 - 9:06pm
Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club
The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club enjoyed another warm winter day playing a new format, “Partner Scramble” tournament, on Jan. 30. Fifty ladies played on the North course, which was the largest field of 2018. Even though it was a red flag day, 90 percent of the golfers walked at least five-plus miles from cart path to their balls and back during the entire competition. Congratulations to all winners!
Place Score Scrip
FIRST FLIGHT
- H. Kang/L. Choi 1st 73 $6 each
- J. Vandell/A. Carlson 2nd 75 $5 each
- S. Robinson/E. Waldron 3rd 79 $4 each
SECOND FLIGHT
- S.Burr/M. Niederberger 1st 80 $6 each
- T. Sherburne/J. Radovich 2nd 82/49 $5 each
- M.Earle/D. Hanson 3rd 82/50 $4 each
THIRD FLIGHT
- J.Leezer/P. Favero 1st 80 $6 each
- A.Newman/M. Stepanick 2nd 83 $5 each
- Carmen H./M. Frost 3rd 84 $4 each
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
Hole Distance Tokens
- Carmen Heimbecker #2 1' 10" $1
- Joan Lake #2 5' 7" $1
- Alicia Newman #2 8' 3¼” $1
- Lucia Choi #12 7' 3" $1.00
- Melissa Stepanick #12 11' 1" $1.00
- Rene Lewis #12 12' 10” $1.00
*All ties were broken using the USGA method
Please visit our RMWGC’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RMWomensGolf
– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
Your comments