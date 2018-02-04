Women's Golf Club Scramble tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club enjoyed another warm winter day playing a new format, “Partner Scramble” tournament, on Jan. 30. Fifty ladies played on the North course, which was the largest field of 2018. Even though it was a red flag day, 90 percent of the golfers walked at least five-plus miles from cart path to their balls and back during the entire competition. Congratulations to all winners!

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

H. Kang/L. Choi 1st 73 $6 each

J. Vandell/A. Carlson 2nd 75 $5 each

S. Robinson/E. Waldron 3rd 79 $4 each

SECOND FLIGHT

S.Burr/M. Niederberger 1st 80 $6 each

T. Sherburne/J. Radovich 2nd 82/49 $5 each

M.Earle/D. Hanson 3rd 82/50 $4 each

THIRD FLIGHT

J.Leezer/P. Favero 1st 80 $6 each

A.Newman/M. Stepanick 2nd 83 $5 each

Carmen H./M. Frost 3rd 84 $4 each

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

Hole Distance Tokens

Carmen Heimbecker #2 1' 10" $1

Joan Lake #2 5' 7" $1

Alicia Newman #2 8' 3¼” $1



Lucia Choi #12 7' 3" $1.00

Melissa Stepanick #12 11' 1" $1.00

Rene Lewis #12 12' 10” $1.00

*All ties were broken using the USGA method

– Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair