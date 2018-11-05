Women's Golf 'Most Net Pars' Tournament

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Golf Club play their “Most Net Pars” tournament on the South Course October 23. Beautiful autumn morning for ladies as the competed by listing strokes where they fall on the scorecard, counting all net pars or better. Congratulations to all winners.

Place Score Script

FIRST FLIGHT

Ann Coeur 1st 16 $ 7.00

Soonok Coats 2nd 15/7/3 $ 6.00

Lucia Choi 3rd 15/7/2 $ 5.00

SECOND FLIGHT

Nancy Kilborn 1st 14/7 $ 7.00

Georgella Buranett-Ellis 2nd 14/3 $ 6.00

Toni Sherburne 3rd 13/7 $ 5.00

THIRD FLIGHT

Kris Trigales 1st 15 $ 7.00

El Louise Waldron 2nd 14/8//3/6 $ 6.00

Charlene Steving 3rd 14/8/3/5 $ 5.00

FOURTH FLIGHT

Mary Ann Amburn 1st 13 $7.00

Jo Ann Young 2nd 12/8 $6.00

Phyllis Lansman 3rd 12/6/3/6 $5.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN:

Hole Distance

Georgella Burnett-Ellis 7 4’ 5”

Lucia Choi 7 18’ 3”

Kris Trigales 7 20’ 11”

Deb Canadas 10 7’ 7”

Lucia Choi 10 10’ 9”

E. Jane White 10 12’ 6”

*Ties were broken using USGA method

Submitted by Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair

Like us on Facebook – www.facebook.com/RMwomensgolf