Women's Golf plays 'Best ball, threesome'

Posted by Rancho Murieta Women's Golf Club

Tuesday’s RMWGC (January 16) tournament, golfers started off with an early breakfast and general meeting. Twenty-four ladies dashed out to the course for the 10 o’clock shotgun to play the “Best Ball of their Threesome” on the North Course. Considering the slightly wet conditions of the course and hoping raindrops would be delayed, there was some great individual playing happening…every team’s best ball total score broke par!

Low gross score for the day was Joy Vandell with a 92 and E. Jane White was close behind with a 93. While Joy and Jane did not receive script for their scores or even a token, the tournament chair, Pat, gave each a “Atta Girl” Award and will buy them a cup of coffee at next week’s check-in!

Congratulations to all the tournament winners, the 50/50 raffle winners and thanks to all of you who support our charities - the biggest winners.

Place Score Scrip

FIRST FLIGHT

Ann Coeur 1 st 65 $6

65 $6 Patty Reese $6

Diane Raggio $6



E.Jane White 2 nd 67/32 $5

67/32 $5 Soonok Coats $5

Mary Ann Amburn $5

SECOND FLIGHT

April Carlson 1 st 68 $6

68 $6 Melissa Stepanick $6

Carmen Heimbecker $6



San Robinson 2 nd 71 $5

71 $5 Nina Heise $5

Cindy Fowler $5



Closest to the Pin:

Hole 2 Distance Tokens

Judy Candlish 7' 1" $1

Doris Hanson 8' 3" $1

Margie Earle 9' 9" $1

Hole 16

Sunny Robinson 52' $1

* Ties were broken using USGA method

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair