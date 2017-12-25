Year-end update: Salmon in the Cosumnes

Posted by Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces

Here's our community newsletter to close out 2017, with our thanks for all you've done this year. The letter focuses on information received from the Cosumnes River Watershed Coalition, which we believe will be of interest to you. There are photos, and even a brief video of a salmon climbing the fish ladder on the Cosumnes in Rancho Murieta. Click the image below to download a PDF version of the newsletter.