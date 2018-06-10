10 From 6 kicks off ETC's 2018 season

→ Photo gallery of the crowd and the show (48 photos)

Blankets dotted the slopes, picnics were unpacked, and Murietans were ready to party when the music returned to Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday night. The veteran musicians of Bad Company tribute band 10 From 6 launched the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture summer concert series with a rock-solid repertoire of ‘70s and ‘80s hits. The group, named for a 1985 Bad Company greatest-hits album, connected with the crowd and had them dancing in front of the stage to “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “All Right Now,” “Silver, Blue & Gold,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Bad Company” and more, for an auspicious beginning for another ETC season. Learn more about ETC and this year's concert series here. (Click photo for larger image.)