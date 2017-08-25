12 are running for six Club board seats

The Country Club on Friday announced a dozen candidates are running for six seats in this fall’s board election, and it’s clear the election will bring a shakeup to the board. Five of six incumbents aren’t seeking reelection, either because they’re termed out or have chosen not to run.

Here are candidates who filed to run for the three-year terms and the year they joined the club:

William “Bill” Armstrong, 2000

Tom Barnes, 1999

Richard “Dick” Brandt, 1978

Jeff Frost, 2000

Kenneth “KJ” Johnson, 2013

Dan Klaff, 2001

Herman Kramer, 1997

Mike Martel, 1987

Elizabeth Meyer, 1990

Gerald Ortner, 1988

Jon Snyder, 1980

Kathleen Solorio, 2006

The usual yearly election involves three board seats on the nine-person board. This year’s involves six because there was no election last year because it appeared the club was going to be sold – a deal that hasn’t happened.

Directors who have chosen not to seek re-election are Vince Lepera, the board president, and Ray Bray and Dennis Martel. Those who have served the maximum two three-year terms, and can’t run again, are Clint Souza, the club’s vice president, and Dick Stenstrom, the finance and infrastructure chairman.

Chris Pasek, a director who’s overseeing this election, said there will be two separate ballots – one for each election – and they’ll be mailed separately. Candidates can run in either or both elections, she said, but a candidate who wins the first election won’t appear on the ballot for the second.

A voting package, going out Sept. 22 to club voting members, will include biographical information on the candidates. An opportunity to hear from the candidates will follow on Oct. 3.

There's more information about the voting procedure in the document attached at the bottom of the story.

At a club board meeting earlier this month, when the board announced it’s considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a slate of six candidates from among this list was announced. The six are Barnes, Brandt, Martel, Ortner, Snyder and Solorio.