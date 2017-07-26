1,000-acre fire 'no threat' to Rancho Murieta

Published July 26, 2017 - 3:23pm
| Filed under
Fires

Latrobe fire

Dozens of onlookers gathered at the parking area off Puerto Drive to watch the smoke from the grass fire. That area was later closed off for emergency vehicle access. (Click photo for large image.)

[Updated 8:35 p.m.] The fire that burned near Rancho Murieta Wednesday afternoon had consumed about 1,000 acres and was about 40 percent contained at sunset. The fire was burning through open land. Officials reported several hours earlier that no structures had been lost.

“I can for sure say the fire is burning away from Rancho Murieta,” Brice Bennett, Cal Fire public information officer, said around 5 p.m, “so Rancho Murieta is under no threat.”

The fire started near Latrobe and Scott roads around 2:30 p.m.  At 2:45, Rancho Murieta Security said the fire was on the south side of Latrobe Road but hadn't crossed over into Rancho Murieta. The fire worked its way east, though open land. At 4 p.m., there was a call for more equipment to fight the blaze.

Bennett said the firefighters were making good progress.

“No structures or homes are threatened at this time,” he said. “We’re still in big, wide open ranch land at the moment.”

He said there are close to 100 firefighters on the scene, along with at least two helicopters, two bulldozers and six air tankers.

Copter

A helicopter made repeated trips to Lake Calero to draw water to drop on the flames, one of at least two helicopters on the job.

July 26, 2017 - 4:20pm
Thumbs up0
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26527
Post rating: 1286
Send PM

Cal Fire view of the fire

Cal Fire shared this photo about 4 p.m.:

CalFire photo

July 26, 2017 - 4:41pm
Thumbs up0
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26527
Post rating: 1286
Send PM

Another aerial photo

Another photo from Cal Fire:

Cal Fire photo

July 26, 2017 - 5:42pm
Thumbs up0
Beth Buderus's picture
Joined: 08/03/2007
Posts: 821
Post rating: 602
Send PM

Hopefully wind does not shift

I'm grateful to hear that we are not in any danger...but if the wind shifts, that could be another story.

July 26, 2017 - 8:46pm
Thumbs up0
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26527
Post rating: 1286
Send PM

More photos from Cal Fire

Retardant drop

Flames

Your comments

Anonymous