Dozens of onlookers gathered at the parking area off Puerto Drive to watch the smoke from the grass fire. That area was later closed off for emergency vehicle access. (Click photo for large image.)

[Updated 8:35 p.m.] The fire that burned near Rancho Murieta Wednesday afternoon had consumed about 1,000 acres and was about 40 percent contained at sunset. The fire was burning through open land. Officials reported several hours earlier that no structures had been lost.

“I can for sure say the fire is burning away from Rancho Murieta,” Brice Bennett, Cal Fire public information officer, said around 5 p.m, “so Rancho Murieta is under no threat.”

The fire started near Latrobe and Scott roads around 2:30 p.m. At 2:45, Rancho Murieta Security said the fire was on the south side of Latrobe Road but hadn't crossed over into Rancho Murieta. The fire worked its way east, though open land. At 4 p.m., there was a call for more equipment to fight the blaze.

Bennett said the firefighters were making good progress.

“No structures or homes are threatened at this time,” he said. “We’re still in big, wide open ranch land at the moment.”

He said there are close to 100 firefighters on the scene, along with at least two helicopters, two bulldozers and six air tankers.

A helicopter made repeated trips to Lake Calero to draw water to drop on the flames, one of at least two helicopters on the job.