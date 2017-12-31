2017 in RM: A year of good and bad news

Aisles full of food returned to Rancho Murieta in 2017. (File photo)

For Rancho Murieta, 2017 was a year of fires, floods ... and potato chips. Here are the top six local stories of the year, ranked according to how many thousands of you read them, and leading up to the top story. Click the headlines if you want to see the original stories.

(Oct. 14) The Community Services District board begins exploring the possibility of purchasing the Country Club’s land as well as hundreds of acres of lakeside land on the North that is planned for development. This issue continues into 2018.

(Aug. 11) Workers spend the day clearing Laguna Joaquin of hundreds of dead fish, possibly killed by a herbicide used to address toxic bloom in the water. Questions about what happened are aired at a community meeting a week later, and addressing the issues continues into 2018.

(Aug. 16) The Country Club’s board confirms the rumor that it’s considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This follows the collapse of an effort to sell the club, which was sunk by Operating Engineers Local 3. The union claims a sale and elimination of the union would trigger a $3 million payment to cover a pension shortfall. The club’s news reverberates through the community for months and sweeps opposition candidates into five of six board seats in autumn elections.

(Feb. 10) Repeating the damage it inflicted on Rancho Murieta Country Club in 1997, the Cosumnes River breaks through the golf course levee overnight and floods several holes on the South Course. See the video above.

(July 26) A grass fire breaks out close to Rancho Murieta on a summer afternoon and, thanks to Murieta-friendly winds, burns a path away from the community, eventually consuming about 1,300 acres of open land. Two El Dorado Hills men are arrested the following week and charged with causing the fire.

(Jan. 14) Murietans gather on a Saturday morning before the doors open – before sunrise – to greet the opening of Murieta Market by Raley’s. You can’t blame us. The community had been without a supermarket for six months, and without a functional supermarket for much longer than that. Murietans fill the store on opening day, smiling their way past shelves full of food and almost an entire aisle of potato chips. Chips were a particular shortage in the store’s previous life.