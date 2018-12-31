2018: Looking back, with much gratitude

Neighbor Paul Anderson shares this as his favorite Rancho Murieta wildlife photo of 2018, and who are we to argue? It's one of Murieta's bald eagles, "coming in hot," as he says. Paul captured this photo in October at Lake Clementia. (Click for larger image)

Happy new year! RanchoMurieta.com owes new-year thanks to the sponsors who bring you this website – who get their own thanks below – and to all of you who visit the site. Special thanks go to the Murietans who take the time to call us (354-3916) or email (editor@ranchomurieta.com). For 19 years, we’ve relied on you to alert us to news when it happens, and thankfully you’ve never stopped. Sometimes you even take photos for us. That’s what we’ll look at today.

Over the course of 2018, neighbors shared a wide range of nature photos. This year’s leading photographer, in quantity and quality, has to be Paul Anderson. In addition to the photo at the top of this story, he makes this list a couple of more times, but easily could have been listed several times more.

Take a look at your nature photos from 2018 and what they say about where we live. Click the photo to jump to the page with the original photo (which usually links to a larger photo still).

We Live Here: An otter sunrise

Dec. 21: Just 10 days ago, but the best photos of otters we’ve seen captured here in Murieta. By Paul Anderson.

Mountain lion sightings; here’s some advice

Aug. 22: Brian Rogers shared some cell-phone photos of a mountain lion he saw at the river’s edge as Rogers crossed the wooden bridge. What the phone shots might lack in photographic quality they make up in rarity. Has anyone ever taken better mountain lion shots here?

Unforgettable morning on Lake Clementia

June 25: A Paul Anderson special, capturing a bald eagle as it scoops a fish from the lake, in full view of a 9-year-old in a rowboat. Be sure to click to the page and then click to the larger image.

Neighbors rescue baby birds from drain

June 18: Travis Abshire and his mother, Caryl, led the rescue of 10 baby quail after they fell into a storm drain on Puerto Drive. They called RanchoMurieta.com about the situation and then shared photos.

Big enough to walk around the nest

May 11: Roger Brandt shared a photo of juvenile bald eaglets in their nest at Lake Clementia.

A sunset view of Scott Road

May 3: Paul Anderson’s wonderful shot of sunset, grassy fields and a tumbledown fence.

Murieta ‘Wild Kingdom’ continues to grow

March 29: Dr. Bill Day shared photos of white tail kite, a rarity for this area.

Birdman finds a pretty little falcon

March 1: Bill (Birdman) Gengler, the community’s venerable bird photographer, offered a photo of a kestrel, so pretty it looks like its feathers must be a paint job.

Sitting on the nest and standing watch

Feb. 15: Paul Wallace captured a scene of domestic bliss – a bald eagle sitting on the nest while the mate stood watch across the tree.



