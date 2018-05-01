The 2018 Maypole has all the kids it needs

The circling of the pole is fun, but even more so when some of the kids are dressed in finery from springtimes long ago. That was the case with Brooke Blaisdell, 11 (as well as her sister, Allie, 9). (Click for larger image.)

The 25th annual Rancho Murieta Maypole almost didn’t happen, says Pamela Haines, who puts on the annual event. “Up until two days ago, I did not plan on doing the Maypole this year,” she wrote last week. It took a call from a mom – a fan of the event – who promised to bring her children and get others to bring theirs too.

And so despite a disappointing turnout last year, Haines went ahead with Tuesday afternoon’s Maypole, with Kiwanis as sponsor. At the appointed 5 p.m., there was some concern, then a dozen children and their parents started appearing in the field across from the Gazebo.

For the first time in years, there was a child for every ribbon. Some of the girls were dressed in white, with beautiful floral garlands in their hair.

>> Organizer Pamela Haines had a special helper in 3-year-old Glory Cowell. >>

If you’ve never seen a maypole, it involves participants, each with a long ribbon, circling the pole and ducking under every second ribbon they pass. If it sounds complicated, it is, especially at the outset with first-timers. Imagine doing it with children.

Haines, beating a small drum and chanting the over-under ribbon instructions, was infinitely patient with the children, as she is every year. She stopped the process many times to move a child this way or that, to preserve the colorful braid starting to grow at the top of the pole. Thanks to Haines’ care, the pole circlers produced a beautiful woven tube of red, white and blue ribbons. All participants had their names entered in a drawing with a chance to win the braid.

When Haines finished the ceremony, she was met by longtime friend Robin Albee-Kesich, who gave her a bouquet of flowers. Why? “Twenty-five years,” Albee-Kesich said.

The special maypole woven ribbon was won by 6-year-old Sophie Cowell, Glory's sister. (Click for larger image.)