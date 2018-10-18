40+ hear talk about safety and security

More than 40 people turned out for the Kiwanis Club’s meeting on security and safety issues Thursday night at the Villas. The speakers, from left, were Jeff Werblun, Rancho Murieta Security chief; Laurie Costello, Sheriff’s crime prevention specialist; Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Wetzel and local Sheriff's volunteer Jacque Villa. The speakers urged attendees to report all crimes, which will let law enforcement know about emerging trends and maybe gain the upper hand on criminals. Wetzel said Rancho Murieta is remote, part of the department’s wide-ranging South Area, but when there’s a serious issue (“a fight, gunshots, someone breaking into our backyard, breaking into our house, something like that”) units will be dispatched from other areas as needed. Werblun reported a suspect – a Murietan – has been arrested in the theft of a pickup truck from Rancho Murieta Airport last week. The suspect was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department as he drove another stolen truck, Werblun said. Costello distributed flyers for a Women’s Safety Seminar 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the department’s Central Division, 7000 65th St., Sacramento. Click for larger image.