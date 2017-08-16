40 people at RMA over fish kill concerns

→ See a video recording of the RMA meeting (1 hour, 55 minutes)

About 40 people attended Tuesday evening’s Rancho Murieta Association meeting to air concerns about last week’s Laguna Joaquin fish kill and how the Community Services District handled the situation and how it manages the lake. They heard a detailed explanation from Ed Crouse, the CSD’s interim general manager. The RMA’s Maintenance crew got applause for its long Saturday of picking up hundreds of dead fish. Full coverage of the meeting is upcoming at RanchoMurieta.com.