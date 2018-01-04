5K Resolution Run Sunday for Cancer Society

Want a great, cancer-fighting way to begin 2018? A 5K Resolution Run, benefitting Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society, will begin 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gazebo near the North Gate. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. The suggested donation is $20 per runner, but any amount will be accepted. Here's the run/walk route: From the Gazebo on Lago Drive to Pera Drive, Guadalupe Drive, Trinidad Drive, Guadalupe Drive and Murieta Parkway.