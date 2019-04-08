5K trail run to fight cancer happens May 5

The Fiesta for Life 5K Trail Run on Rancho Murieta’s trails will begin at 9 a.m. May 5 at Lake Clementia. (Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.) The event, which benefits Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society, costs $20 if you pre-register and $25 the day of the race. You can pre-register here: https://forms.gle/QFEzWeRrqAAyXGnF9