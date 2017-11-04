Acting Security chief steps down

Steven Mobley, a longtime Murietan, former sheriff’s sergeant and past Community Services District director, stepped down as the interim chief of Rancho Murieta Security this week and withdrew his application for the permanent position due to family obligations.

Thursday was his last day as interim chief, a post he assumed in late July. Given his background, he was widely considered a strong candidate for the permanent post.

Steven Mobley (file photo)

“The chief job requires the chief to be available full time and on days off,” Mobley wrote in an email Saturday. “Due to family obligations, I knew it would be impossible for me to provide the level of dedication the district, employees and community deserve.”

Stepping up as interim chief is Security Sgt. Jeff Werblun, a veteran police officer who came to the district a year ago as a gate officer and quickly advanced to patrol officer and, last September, to sergeant.

In his brief time as the interim chief, Mobley won praise from the Rancho Murieta Association for his efforts to work cooperatively. He had a technology success too, implementing a gate access program that lets Murietans manage visitor lists by computer or cell phone, without calling the gate.

He reflected some of that in the email about his decision, saying, “During my short term, I was able to accomplish much in turning the Security department around to the way it operated under Chief (Greg) Remson. There were many challenges to overcome to accomplish that. We’re much better off now and I have all the confidence in the world in the new GM and his vision for maintaining the direction our Security department and district are going.”

Mobley retired as a sheriff’s sergeant in 2011 after 20 years with the department.

He and his wife, Raelyn, raised two sons in Rancho Murieta. He narrowly missed winning a board seat in 2006, losing the final board spot by 22 votes after a recount. He was elected to the CSD board in 2008 as the leading vote-getter and lost a re-election bid in 2012.

The chief’s position has been empty since the dismissal of Paul Wagner in May. Wagner, hired in August 2016 to succeed Remson, was dismissed prior to the completion of his probationary period.

At Thursday’s Security Committee meeting, Mark Martin, the CSD’s new general manager, said Mobley’s withdrawal of his application for the chief’s job leaves the CSD with three or four candidates to interview. Interviews could be done next week, he said.

On another subject, Martin said the latest version of the Burns & McDonnell study of Security operations is in house and being reviewed by staff. “We think the report is a great improvement over the first one,” added Ed Crouse, the interim general manager, who’s helping Martin ease into the job. “It incorporates a lot of the secondary interviews and information” provided by internal and external sources.

“It will be a well-received report,” Crouse predicted. He added they’re working to get the study to next month’s Security Committee meeting and then to the board meeting that month.

Burns & McDonnell, an international consulting firm, conducted a community meeting eight months ago, posted a survey online, and promised results to the CSD board in six weeks. The board agreed to pay Burns & McDonnell $49,350.