After decade-long wait, park is happening

After a decade of delay, the Greens Park project got its official kickoff Monday morning just off Jigger Court on the South. Representatives of the Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District were on hand. (Representatives of the North developers were invited too.) Cutting the ribbon are, from left, Mark Pecotich, the CSD board president, and Bob Lucas, the RMA board president. In the background, from left, are Darlene Thiel, CSD general manager; Morrison Graf, CSD director; Larry Shelton, RMA director; Alex Bauer, RMA director; Danise Hetland, RMA assistant general manager, and Greg Vorster, RMA general manager. Even before the ribbon was cut, a work crew was running equipment over the three-acre park site, surrounded by 18 acres of wetlands that won't be touched. The park will have play equipment and Frisbee golf, and completion is expected this summer. (Click photo for larger image)