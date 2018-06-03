After a lifetime of writing ... a novel

Friends peppered author Bob Irelan with questions at a publishing party Sunday. (Click photo for larger image.)

He’s not expecting to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, but Murietan Bob Irelan thinks you’ll enjoy his book, “Angel’s Truth.” About 50 friends gathered at the Villas clubhouse Sunday to ask questions about the novel and give it a proper send-off.

The book, set in Texas, is about Angel Gonzales, a teen charged with horrible crimes that most people – law enforcement, media and citizens – believe he committed. Angel is acquitted, but “not guilty” is not enough for him and his public defender. They set about to prove his innocence.

“I don’t think we have to worry about it being a Pulitzer contender,” Irelan said of the book, his first. “But I hope it’s a good read, and I hope very much that, yeah, it deals with heinous crimes, but then it has a very positive, optimistic tone to it.”

Irelan said there wasn’t a real-life model for Angel, but a public defender he encountered while serving on a jury was the model for Angel’s defense lawyer, Marty Booker.

Irelan prepared to be an author with a long career in journalism and corporate communications. He also taught public relations at the University of the Pacific and UC Davis Extension.

He said he wrote on a computer, picking over each paragraph carefully before moving on to the next. “That’s not efficient, but it worked for me,” he said.

He started the novel nine or 10 months ago, but he wandered away for two or three weeks at a stretch, he said. “Toward the end, two things motivated me. One was that I wanted to, you know, get to the end because I knew at that point how it was going to end. And secondly,” he said to laughter, “I was just tired of this. I mean, this is almost like work.”

He praised his publisher, Outer Banks Publishing Group of Raleigh, N.C., calling it a hybrid of the old world of publishers and the new self-publishers. Irelan said the publisher encouraged him to get to the book’s action promptly but didn’t force a back-and-forth of suggestions and changes.

The book can be ordered on Amazon, in print or Kindle versions, Irelan said, and it’s available for order at Barnes and Noble, though it’s not in stock. The publisher prints the book in small batches, he said.

He advised everyone in the group to be a writer.

“Think about committing some of your thoughts to paper,” he said – not necessarily a novel, but a family history would be welcome. “Really,” he said. “I’m sure your grandchildren, and their children, and their children, would enjoy reading it.”