After lunch, some country line dancing

The Rancho Murieta Women's Club enjoyed a Western buffet and then did some boot scootin' Wednesday as dozens hit the dance floor to learn country line dancing. Working from the raised stage, teacher Kat Painter and two assistants walked participants through the Cupid Shuffle, the Electric Shuffle and the Alley Cat. By the end, participants had worked off their lunches and then some. Painter, who has been teaching for 22 years, will offer line dancing lessons to Country Club members in a series of four 6:30 p.m. Wednesday classes starting Jan. 30. It's $40 for the series. If you're interested – and many at lunch were – call (916) 354-3416. (Click photos for larger images)