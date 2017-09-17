Agendas for RMA and CSD monthly meetings

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District board hold their regular monthly meetings this week.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The slate of candidates for the board election will be announced at the meeting, and the board will set dates for Candidates’ Night and the annual meeting.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The board will take action on an employment agreement for the general manager’s position and a bid for drilling an emergency-use well. RMA General Manager Greg Vorster will appear at the meeting to present RMA’s master trail plan.

