All the details for Saturday's Easter Egg Hunt

It's Easter Bunny time again in Rancho Murieta. Join the fun Saturday at Stonehouse Park when the annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt and Family Picnic takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free and tickets may be purchased for food and activities.

There will be a Sacramento County Sheriff’s K9 Unit demonstration at 10:30 a.m., a petting farm, face art, a balloon artist, glitter tattoos, cookie decorating, giant bubbles and a Metropolitan Fire District equipment display. The Murieta Dance Company will perform at 12:30 p.m.

There are three egg hunts scheduled:

Ages 2 to 4 at 11:40 a.m.

Ages 5 to 7 at noon

Ages 8 to 10 at 12:20 p.m.

Frozen yogurt, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and to enjoy the afternoon with family and friends when the event is over.