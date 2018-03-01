Amador wineries offer a weekend of wine

Some of California’s best wines come from the hills of Amador County, and Amador’s wineries are opening their cellars and tasting rooms this weekend for Behind the Cellar Door 2018. There’s a winemaker reception Friday evening, followed by open cellar doors at more than 40 wineries Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night’s casually elegant winemaker reception at Terra D’Oro Winery will feature the winemakers’ choices for their favorite older vintages, paired with goodies prepared by chefs from American River College’s culinary program. There will be music and a silent auction to benefit the American River College Foundation.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can visit more than 40 wineries, each offering a carefully selected flight of wine and thoughtful food pairing, along with fun and educational seminars and demonstrations.

Ticket prices:

VIP - $125, includes Winemaker Reception, general admission to winery events on Saturday and Sunday, choice of one VIP-exclusive Tasting Salon, VIP-only offers from participating wineries, a commemorative wine glass to take home.

General Admission - includes commemorative wine glass and admission to winery events on both Saturday and Sunday

General Admission (Saturday AND Sunday) - $75

General Admission Saturday OR Sunday - $55

Designated Driver - $10, good for both Saturday and Sunday

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AmadorWine.com or call 209.245.6992.